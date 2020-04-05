COVID-19 Cases Reach 24 in Flathead County

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Image by Alissa Eckert, MS and Dan Higgins, MAMS

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Montana reached 286 on the morning of April 5. Montana added five more positives Sunday morning, including a Flathead man in his 70s.

Flathead County now has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19, four of which were reported in the last 24 hours. Gallatin County has by far the most reported cases in the state with 110. For the latest results from every county, visit covid19.mt.gov.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced on April 4 that a sixth Montanan has died from COVID-19. The notification of death was provided by the Missoula City-County Health Department.

“Each loss of life impacts another community and another family – and indeed, all of us through our shared bond as Montanans,” Bullock said in a press release. “We stay at home to slow the spread and save lives, and to protect frontline health care workers in both urban and rural communities.”