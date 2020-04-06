Flathead Adds Six New COVID-19 Cases

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Image by Alissa Eckert, MS and Dan Higgins, MAMS

Flathead County added six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its tally on April 6, accounting for more than 25 percent of Montana’s total growth on Monday as the novel coronavirus continued to spread across the state.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Flathead County jumped to 31 while the statewide inventory grew to 319, according to figures maintained by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, accounting for 21 new cases for the day as the state announced the results of 196 new tests. Montana has now completed a total of 6,985 tests.

The other counties that confirmed new cases on Monday were Carbon, which reported one new case; Gallatin, which reported three; Lewis and Clark, which reported one; Missoula, which reported three; and Yellowstone, which reported seven new cases.

A total of six people in Montana have died as a result of COVID-19 while 27 patients are hospitalized, including one patient in Flathead County.

