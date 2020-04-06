Our Leader Knows How to Keep Us Safe

I learned two critical things when I was working. No. 1: If things are going badly wrong look to the leader. Either the leader is creating the problem or the leader is not skilled enough to know how to fix the problem. No. 2: A good leader does not have to know everything. He/she does not have to be an expert on anything. A good leader just needs to be able to surround him or herself with experts, people who will tell the leader not what he/she wants to hear but what he/she needs to hear. And then the leader just needs to stand back and do anything they can do to help those experts do their job in the most effective way possible. I am grateful I live in a state where our leader knows his most important job is to keep us all safe.

Loraine Measure

Kalispell