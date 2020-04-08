Drum Solo!

7:32 a.m. Someone has been hanging out down by the train station for the last few days.

10:38 a.m. A dog was accused of killing two chickens.

11:53 a.m. A local farmer said some of his cattle escaped. He spent most of the morning tracking the animals down but he wasn’t able to find one of them and was looking for some help from law enforcement.

12:52 p.m. A tractor-trailer was rolling through town with its doors wide open. A caller thought that was pretty unsafe.

1:14 p.m. Some teenage drama was reported in Bigfork.

2:22 p.m. Some angry text messages were being sent.

2:36 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that someone took his gun.

3:19 p.m. Some people got into a fight over Snapchat in Kalispell.

4:02 p.m. A hound dog was running in circles in Whitefish.

6:01 p.m. A Kalispell man had questions about purchasing a stolen car.

6:03 p.m. A man was lying on the side of U.S. Highway 2 near Columbia Falls. No one was quite sure why he was there.

6:10 p.m. A local woman called 911 because her dad kicked her out of the house.

6:56 p.m. A Columbia Falls man said he was tired of his roommates and he wanted to kick them out.

10:26 p.m. A Eureka man said his granddaughter was drunk again.

10:51 p.m. A man was high and drumming on things.

11:11 p.m. A Kalispell home alarm went off. Turns out it was just the wind.