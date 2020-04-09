Montana Extends Spring Sports Suspension to April 24

Shea Meissner of Bigfork (76) competes in the 100-meter hurdle at the Class AA/B state track and field meet at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on May 24, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

High school athletes in Montana can still hold out hope for a 2020 season.

The Montana High School Association on Thursday extended the suspension of the spring sports season through April 24, matching a statewide directive to close schools through that date, but the governing body’s decision keeps open the possibility of a return to play this year.

The MHSA Executive Board made the decision via conference call and added that the spring sports season would be canceled if schools do not reopen for in-person instruction by May 4. Students at all grade levels have been out of school since March 15 when Gov. Steve Bullock announced a first round of closures in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Those closures were later extended to April 24.

The 2020 spring sports season is scheduled to conclude with state tournaments and meets May 22-23. If the spring sports season does resume, the MHSA has lowered the minimum practice requirements for student-athletes in track and field, softball and tennis to five practices to allow competition to begin as soon as possible. In a press release, the MHSA added that, “if spring activities are resumed, postseason formats will be adjusted.”