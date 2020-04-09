2:13 a.m. Someone reported seeing a creepy van roll by their house.

4:09 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her husband is running around screaming at everyone. She wasn’t worried about her husband. She was mostly upset that he was going to wake everyone up in the house.

8:39 a.m. A local resident reported seeing a man camping in his neighborhood. The caller thought his neighborhood was not a great place for camping and asked that law enforcement move the man along.

10:23 a.m. A Kalispell man heard that his girlfriend was destroying all of his belongings. He wanted to know if that was true.

10:27 a.m. A local pastor called police because one of his parishioners said they were sending money to a lawyer in Florida to get their son out of jail in Idaho. The pastor said that sounded like a scam.

10:42 a.m. A Hungry Horse landlord cut the power to one of his resident’s homes because of an ongoing dispute.

12:13 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported seeing a car with a smashed-up front-end. They thought that was pretty suspicious.

12:40 p.m. A local man called 911 because he thinks people are sneaking into his house to film pornographic movies but no one believes him. He said he had proof of the alleged filmmaking and needed a deputy to come down and check it out.

1:28 p.m. A Kalispell man declared that he was going to blow something up.

1:34 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that one of her high school acquaintances would not stop texting her. This has apparently been going on for three years.

1:56 p.m. A Hungry Horse man reported that he lost power a week ago and he’s had to run a generator ever since.

1:58 p.m. A man was biking down Cottonwood Drive screaming at people.

2:11 p.m. A Dodge Ram rammed into another car.

2:36 p.m. Another vehicle rammed into a fence.

4:01 p.m. A Marion woman reported that her two sisters have been bothering her since July of last year and she’s finally had enough of it.

6:31 p.m. A local resident reported seeing a crime via Snapchat.

8:09 p.m. A Hungry Horse man was enjoying a campfire next to his van.