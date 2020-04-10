Podcast: Local COVID-19 Update for April 10

The Flathead Beacon is producing a daily podcast to recap each day’s news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to news@flatheadbeacon.com.

This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts/Google Play Music and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Search “Flathead Beacon” to find us and subscribe for the latest episodes.

On today’s episode, Tim and Dana Phillips, the owners of Hops Downtown Grill in Kalispell, join the show to talk about how they’ve been adapting throughout the COVID-19 outbreak and what the future could bring. Later, we run down the latest news, numbers and information on the coronavirus in Northwest Montana.



The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons. By Attribution 3.0 License