Flathead Resident Dies of COVID-19

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Image by Alissa Eckert, MS and Dan Higgins, MAMS

The Flathead City-County Health Department on Monday confirmed the first death of a patient related to COVID-19 in Flathead County, and the seventh individual to die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in Montana.

The individual was over the age of 65 and was a resident of Flathead County, officials said in a press release issued Monday morning. The individual had underlying health conditions.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” Hillary Hanson, Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer, said in a prepared statement. “We want to remind our community about the importance of staying at home. We must work together to protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Out of respect for the family, Hanson said no further details will be released.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, there were 36 cases of COVID-19 in Flathead County, and 394 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths in Montana, as well as 171 patients who recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has swept the globe.

Gov. Steve Bullock, whose stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 24, issued the following statement about the victim of the pandemic:

“I am saddened to hear of another death due to COVID-19 in Montana and am thinking of the family and friends who are grieving the loss of this fellow Montanan. We must stay vigilant in our efforts to stay home and take all precautions to protect our family, friends, and Montana’s most vulnerable during this difficult time.”

For updates on county and statewide figures, visit the COVID-19 response website here.