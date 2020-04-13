Montana’s Best Chance to Succeed

Kristen Juras is the perfect candidate to accompany Greg Gianforte to Helena in January as our next lieutenant governor. Kristen was raised in a farming and ranching community in rural Montana and knows the struggles many Montanans face.

One of the biggest challenges facing Montana is the export of our younger generations to find jobs. Kristen and Greg will create a pro-business environment in Helena, so our children will have ample economic opportunities in Montana. And they are committed to making sure that our schools prepare our children for the challenges of the modern world.

Greg and Kristen also realize if we want our children to stay here, we must provide safe communities for them. For 16 years the drug epidemic and crime have only worsened. There is no other team running for governor that is better suited to take on the challenge of treating the cause of these issues, rather than reacting to the symptoms of them.

It’s very exciting that Greg has picked Kristen as his running mate. This team will make Montana a thriving hub of opportunity and will strive to give Montana’s greatest resource, our young people, the best chance of success.

Rep. Rhonda Knudsen

R-Culbertson