Bigfork Whitewater Festival Canceled

The Bigfork Whitewater Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19, organizers announced on April 10.

In an effort to follow the state’s recommendations surrounding the pandemic, event officials decided to cancel the festival to prioritize the community’s health.

“The health and safety of fans, participants and volunteers is our top concern and we look forward to rocking the 2021 festival next year,” organizer Jenny Evans said in a press release.

For the first time in festival history, Green Hyundai had guaranteed equal prize money for both men and women competing in the event.

Organizers have already begun planning next year’s festival, which is held annually over Memorial Day Weekend.

For more information, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.