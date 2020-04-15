Faces of Resiliency

Teaching, Learning and Growing Together
Creston School teacher Pauline Davidson is managing her own classroom and three kids at home by looking for the positives
By ANDY VIANO
Every weekday morning, Pauline Davidson and her three children gather for breakfast and chat about their day. A few hours later, they break for lunch and do the same.
______________________________________________
Creative Customer Care
Since closing his shop, Rocky Mountain Outfitter owner Jandy Cox has responded to demand by morphing into a one-man delivery, curbside-pickup and mail-order service
By MYERS REECE
Earlier this month, Jandy Cox quietly celebrated a pair of milestones: his two-year anniversary of owning Rocky Mountain Outfitter and his 50th birthday.
______________________________________________
Essential Elixir
A Flathead Valley establishment for nearly 40 years, Montana Coffee Traders is still roasting beans through the pandemic, even as its cafes remain closed
By TRISTAN SCOTT
Most coffee drinkers have employed adjectives like “essential” and “critical” to describe their morning brew, but the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measures enacted to slow the spread of infection have given new meaning to those words.
______________________________________________
Shopping Local and Staying Safe
Patricia and Lorien Johnson chose to exclusively offer curbside pickup to protect their staff and the community at Mountain Valley Foods
By MAGGIE DRESSER
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, sisters Patricia and Lorien Johnson had a typical workday of heading into their family-owned grocery store, Mountain Valley Foods in Kalispell, at 7 a.m. to prepare juices, smoothies and to-go lunches while chatting with customers throughout the day.
______________________________________________
A New Threat
Local law enforcement says COVID-19 is changing how they do their job and interact with the public
By JUSTIN FRANZ
Every time Trooper Laramie Stefani pulls someone over, he has to take a few extra moments now to suit up. Latex gloves? Check. Glasses? Check. Mask? Check.
If you enjoy stories like this one, please consider joining the Flathead Beacon Editor’s Club. For as little as $5 per month, Editor’s Club members support independent local journalism and earn a pipeline to Beacon journalists. Members also gain access to www.beaconeditorsclub.com, where they will find exclusive content like deep dives into our biggest stories and a behind-the-scenes look at our newsroom.