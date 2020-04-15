News & Features

Faces of Resiliency

From teachers to grocers, the Flathead Valley adapts in a time of crisis

By Beacon Staff //

Teaching, Learning and Growing Together

Creston School teacher Pauline Davidson is managing her own classroom and three kids at home by looking for the positives

By ANDY VIANO

Every weekday morning, Pauline Davidson and her three children gather for breakfast and chat about their day. A few hours later, they break for lunch and do the same.

READ MORE

______________________________________________

Jandy Cox, owner of Rocky Mountain Outfitter, as seen in his store’s repair shop area in downtown Kalispell on April 9, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Creative Customer Care

Since closing his shop, Rocky Mountain Outfitter owner Jandy Cox has responded to demand by morphing into a one-man delivery, curbside-pickup and mail-order service

By MYERS REECE

Earlier this month, Jandy Cox quietly celebrated a pair of milestones: his two-year anniversary of owning Rocky Mountain Outfitter and his 50th birthday.

READ MORE

______________________________________________

Zach Farnes, roastmaster at Montana Coffee Traders, shows dried coffee cherries on Jan. 18, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Essential Elixir

A Flathead Valley establishment for nearly 40 years, Montana Coffee Traders is still roasting beans through the pandemic, even as its cafes remain closed

By TRISTAN SCOTT

Most coffee drinkers have employed adjectives like “essential” and “critical” to describe their morning brew, but the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measures enacted to slow the spread of infection have given new meaning to those words.

READ MORE

______________________________________________

Patricia Johnson and Lorien Johnson of Mountain Valley Foods in Kalispell on April 9, 2020. The sisters have converted their grocery store to curbside pickup only in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Shopping Local and Staying Safe

Patricia and Lorien Johnson chose to exclusively offer curbside pickup to protect their staff and the community at Mountain Valley Foods

By MAGGIE DRESSER

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, sisters Patricia and Lorien Johnson had a typical workday of heading into their family-owned grocery store, Mountain Valley Foods in Kalispell, at 7 a.m. to prepare juices, smoothies and to-go lunches while chatting with customers throughout the day.

READ MORE

______________________________________________

Trooper Laramie Stefani of the Montana Highway Patrol wears a face mask he picked up at Hartstone Designs, a new Kalispell company manufacturing face masks. Stefani picked up a box of face masks to distribute to his coworkers on April 8, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A New Threat

Local law enforcement says COVID-19 is changing how they do their job and interact with the public

By JUSTIN FRANZ

Every time Trooper Laramie Stefani pulls someone over, he has to take a few extra moments now to suit up. Latex gloves? Check. Glasses? Check. Mask? Check.

READ MORE

If you enjoy stories like this one, please consider joining the Flathead Beacon Editor’s Club. For as little as $5 per month, Editor’s Club members support independent local journalism and earn a pipeline to Beacon journalists. Members also gain access to www.beaconeditorsclub.com, where they will find exclusive content like deep dives into our biggest stories and a behind-the-scenes look at our newsroom.

More From The Beacon