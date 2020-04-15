Faces of Resiliency

Pauline Davidson, a third grade teacher at Creston School in Creston on April 10, 2020. Schools in Montana have reverted to remote learning in light on the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving classrooms and playgrounds empty. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Teaching, Learning and Growing Together

Creston School teacher Pauline Davidson is managing her own classroom and three kids at home by looking for the positives

By ANDY VIANO

Every weekday morning, Pauline Davidson and her three children gather for breakfast and chat about their day. A few hours later, they break for lunch and do the same.

READ MORE

______________________________________________

Creative Customer Care

Since closing his shop, Rocky Mountain Outfitter owner Jandy Cox has responded to demand by morphing into a one-man delivery, curbside-pickup and mail-order service

By MYERS REECE

Earlier this month, Jandy Cox quietly celebrated a pair of milestones: his two-year anniversary of owning Rocky Mountain Outfitter and his 50th birthday.

READ MORE

______________________________________________

Essential Elixir

A Flathead Valley establishment for nearly 40 years, Montana Coffee Traders is still roasting beans through the pandemic, even as its cafes remain closed

By TRISTAN SCOTT

Most coffee drinkers have employed adjectives like “essential” and “critical” to describe their morning brew, but the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measures enacted to slow the spread of infection have given new meaning to those words.

READ MORE

______________________________________________

Shopping Local and Staying Safe

Patricia and Lorien Johnson chose to exclusively offer curbside pickup to protect their staff and the community at Mountain Valley Foods

By MAGGIE DRESSER

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, sisters Patricia and Lorien Johnson had a typical workday of heading into their family-owned grocery store, Mountain Valley Foods in Kalispell, at 7 a.m. to prepare juices, smoothies and to-go lunches while chatting with customers throughout the day.

READ MORE

______________________________________________

A New Threat

Local law enforcement says COVID-19 is changing how they do their job and interact with the public

By JUSTIN FRANZ

Every time Trooper Laramie Stefani pulls someone over, he has to take a few extra moments now to suit up. Latex gloves? Check. Glasses? Check. Mask? Check.

READ MORE