Montana Surpasses 400 COVID-19 Cases

1 New Case in Flathead County

5 New Cases in Montana

349 New Tests in Montana

404 Total Cases in Montana

37 Total Cases in Flathead County

7 Total Deaths

21 Hospitalizations

209 Recovered

9,583 Total Tests

Health officials on Wednesday morning confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Flathead County, raising the county’s total to 37 and the state’s total number of cases to 404 as five Montanans tested positive for the illness.

Flathead County’s new case is a man in his 50s.

The numbers of cases reported daily in the state has decreased over the last week. This was the second consecutive day in which just five cases were added in Montana.

Gallatin County still has the most cases in the state with 139.

Earlier this week, Gov. Steve Bullock said he did not have a timeline for things to return to normal in Montana after the coronavirus outbreak. A statewide stay-at-home order for residents remains in effect until April 24.

Bullock said even if he lifts the stay-at-home order, he may discourage large groups from gathering to avoid additional virus outbreaks.

For updates on county and statewide figures, visit the COVID-19 response website here.