Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2020 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Let’s look at quarterly residential (non-commercial) home (not land-only) sales quantities, across Flathead County these past five years (including all types: condos, townhomes, SFRs, etc.). What are the trends of activity?

Well, first quarter (Jan.-Mar.) quantities just took off (2020 vs. prior years’ slow climbs). Second quarter (Apr-Jun) quantities have changed little these past three years, so I’m eagerly anticipating what the gold bar will be for quarter two when I rerun this in mid-July. Third quarter numbers had been jagged over the past four years, albeit with an overall uptick — same anticipation for 2020 numbers when I rerun in mid-October. Fourth quarter numbers show amazingly consistent rises.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.