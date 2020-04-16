Bigfork Woman Denies Criminal Endangerment Charge

A Bigfork woman pleaded not guilty to a single charge of felony criminal endangerment after firing a gun during an argument with a man at her apartment last month.

Valori Eve Vidulich, 46, appeared in Flathead County District Court on April 15. She is expected to stand trial later this year.

According to court records, on March 7, law enforcement received a report about a disturbance involving a gun on Jewel Basin Court in Bigfork. A woman called to report that she heard a gunshot in a nearby apartment. When she went to inspect, she found Vidulich standing and holding a silver pistol. The woman told Vidulich to put the gun down and she helped get a man out of the residence. According to the neighbor, the incident was not the first time Vidulich had pulled a gun on someone.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and placed Vidulich under arrested. The officers noted that she appeared intoxicated during the arrest.

If convicted, she could spend up to 10 years in prison.