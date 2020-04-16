Kalispell Man Accused of Intimidating Officer on Social Media

A Kalispell man has been accused of felony intimation after threatening a Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media.

Miles Brandon Warren pleaded not guilty to the single felony charge in Flathead County District Court on April 16.

According to court records, Warren reported a stolen vehicle to the sheriff’s office in December. Upon further investigation though, authorities learned that Warren filed a false report in an effort to commit insurance fraud and that in fact his car had actually been wrecked. A deputy called Warren to let him know that he would likely be charged.

On Jan. 10, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received information from law enforcement in Post Falls, Idaho, that Warren was making threats toward a specific deputy on social media. Warren referenced the deputy by name in multiple posts and in one said, “Now we enter trial by jury or TRIAL BY COMBAT.” In another post he wrote, “You’re [expletive] dead.”

Warren was arrested in Post Falls and charged in Montana. If convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison.