Please join me in voting for Elliot Adams in the Flathead County Republican primary this June. I have known Elliot for over 10 years. He is a solid, hardworking conservative who will stand up for the constitution and the rights of his constituents. When it comes to filling local leadership positions, the Flathead County primaries are very important. Many of the races can be closely contested at this stage of the election process. Look for your ballot in the mail this year; read and follow the instructions carefully; send it back promptly; and, please, vote Elliot Adams for commissioner!

Buck Breckenridge

Kalispell