Kathleen Williams for U.S. House of Representatives

Montana counties will be conducting the June 2 primary election with mail-in ballots in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. I and many other Montana voters have appreciated our system of mail voting for several years. It is one of integrity and highly respected with a remarkable track record.

My vote for U.S. House of Representatives will be for Kathleen Williams. Her record, serving three terms in Montana’s House of Representatives, shows her dedication to work for Montana and our citizens. It is a privilege to vote for a woman with high standards, solving problems that impact our families’ health care, jobs, and education. We see that public lands and our outdoor heritage are also her high priorities, keeping them for Montanans. She is proud of her ability to work across the aisle to pass legislation solving problems. Join me. Vote for Kathleen Williams on your 2020 Primary Election mail-in ballot.

JoLynn Yenne

Kalispell