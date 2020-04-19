No Injuries in Fire at FVCC’s Founders Hall

No one was injured in a fire that occurred in Founders Hall on the Flathead Valley Community College campus early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the college.

The college didn’t announce a cause of the fire in the press release.

The building’s fire and sprinkler systems functioned properly, and the Kalispell Fire Department was able to completely extinguish the fire. Water damage has occurred in one wing of the building.

Although most residents of Founders Hall moved out of the building in late March as a result of COVID-19 precautionary measures, the college said some students remained. Only a few residents are affected by the fire, and all of them have been relocated to other rooms within the building. Emergency funds are available to help affected students replace some items that suffered water damage.

“Although we are concerned about the fire, we are thankful that no one got hurt,” FVCC President Jane Karas said. “We are thankful to the firefighters for their quick response and to our staff who are taking care of the students impacted by this incident.”