I would like to go on record to endorse Mark Noland for House District 10 in the Flathead Valley. I have served with Mark for the last two legislative sessions, and stand in awe of his conservative and strong family values. Mark is chairman of the Business and Labor Committee and has provided excellent leadership and progressive ideas to the committee. He works nonstop to ensure that all Montanan’s and their businesses to succeed. Mark is a true conservative who will keep working to push government to work for the citizens of Montana.

Please cast your vote for Mark Noland for HD 10.

Rep. Dan Bartel

R-Lewistown