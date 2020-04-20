Podcast: Local COVID-19 Update for April 20

The Flathead Beacon is producing a podcast every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to recap news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to news@flatheadbeacon.com.

This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts/Google Play Music and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Search “Flathead Beacon” to find us and subscribe for the latest episodes.

On today’s episode: Dr. Annie Bukacek’s appointment to the Flathead City-County Health Board in January was already contentious, and her recent public comments about the coronavirus are leading some to call for her removal from the board. Senior Writer Tristan Scott joins the show to share what he knows. Later, the latest news and information on COVID-19 in Montana.



The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons. By Attribution 3.0 License