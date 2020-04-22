Bullock Unveils Plans for Phased Reopening

Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint to begin easing statewide restrictions set in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, allowing bars, restaurants and retail businesses to reopen in the coming days and weeks while giving school districts the option to resume in-classroom teaching.

Bullock laid out his plan as the rate of new COVID-19 cases slows across the state and as pressure mounts to lift a stay-at-home order to Montana residents. As of Wednesday, state health officials have confirmed 439 positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths related to the infection, including two in Flathead County. However, after two weeks of flattening the curve, Bullock said his new directive gives the state’s beleaguered economy more flexibility to regain its footing.

The statewide stay-at-home order will expire on April 26 for individuals and on April 27 for some businesses. So-called “main street” and retail businesses can become operational on or after April 27 if they can adhere to requirements to limit capacity and maintain strict physical distancing.

Restaurants, bars, breweries, and distilleries can begin providing some in-establishment services beginning May 4, though they must operate at reduced capacities and implement social distancing practices. Places of worship can become operational on April 26 in a manner consistent with social distancing between people who are not members of the same household.

Businesses where groups gather without the ability to social distance, including movie theaters, gyms, and other places of assembly, remain closed.

Employers are directed to develop policies to keep employees and customers safe, including teleworking when possible, enforcing social-distancing protocols and other measures as provided in an appendix of reopening guidelines.

“Our new normal is going to look different. This virus isn’t gone from Montana. So as we turn to support our main street businesses and get more families back to work during this time — as we should — we must also be sure to continue looking out for those around us and protecting everyone around us,” Bullock said. “Once we begin to reopen, we want to be able to stay open. Our personal responsibility to protect those around us — particularly those most vulnerable — remains just as important as any time during this pandemic.”

On May 7, all schools will have the option to return to in-classroom teaching delivery at the discretion of local school boards. The directive does not preclude school boards from declaring local emergencies to continue to receive all appropriate state funding to continue to provide remote learning.

Montana’s travel quarantine will remain in effect and out-of-state travelers and residents arriving from another state or country back to Montana for non-work related purposes are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The directive does not prohibit more restrictive local ordinances, and encourages local officials to work regionally and make local adjustments as local needs demand.

The plan includes several phases and details the factors that will determine when it is appropriate to move to the second phase of reopening. This decision will be driven by conditions on the ground and the latest data. Bullock and his task force will continue to monitor cases closely and carefully to analyze Montana’s work to contain the virus.