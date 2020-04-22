Real Estate Market Trends

We have faced unprecedented challenges these past few months, yet real estate has not been stifled. This week we update a chart with single-family residence sale quantities and median days from listing to contract for homes sold between $150,000 and $650,000 by five-year home vintage ranges and by city. Kalispell so far outsells the other cities that I had to reset the vertical axis to allow the shallower sale quantities of other cities to peek much above the bottom edge. I therefore had to mark off-the-chart Kalispell numbers (blue bars), in several vintage ranges.

Columbia Falls sold the second highest quantities in five of nine ranges, Bigfork and Polson in two each, and Lakeside fewest in all but one range. C-Falls was fastest from listing to contract date in four of nine vintages, with Lakeside and Kalispell in only two. Polson homes were on the market longest in four vintages.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.