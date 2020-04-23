Where Bigfork History Comes Alive

The Bigfork Summer Playhouse was founded by Firman "Bo" Brown in 1960. Bo was head of the theater department at the University of Montana, and he brought a group of young thespians from the University. They built the theater inside the old Rebecca Lodge building on Electric Avenue. This photo was taken in 1960, and the Bigfork Summer Playhouse has been in continuous operation since that time. Image from the collection of Firman Bo Brown

The family of B.F.Weed gather beside their "Fisherman's Home Cafe" in downtown Bigfork. The Weeds would go out on the Swan River and Flathead Lake each morning to catch Cutthroat or "Flat" Trout as they were known in the early days, to serve in their restaurant. The Weeds also built the first water system for the town of Bigfork. Image from Bigfork Art & Cultural Center

Charles Morkeberg, an eccentric inventor from Bigfork, created a bicycle-powered flying machine. He often held "flying machine parties" for local citizens in hopes of attracting investors. As far as anyone knows, his flying machine never really got off the ground. This photo was taken August 12, 1909. Image from Northwest Montana History Museum

Two women and a young man pose with the Bigfork Hydroelectric Power Plant in the background. The photo was taken around 1904 to 1910. The power plant was a great source of interest and civic pride for the community. Image from collection of Denny Kellogg

Looking south along Electric Avenue in downtown Bigfork. The photo was taken as the community gathered for a 4th of July parade in the 1930s. Image from the collection of Denny Kellogg

Before Ed Gillenwater began working on the Bigfork History Project, he noticed the community was starting to lose memories and stories of the town’s early days and history.

In addition to visitors and new community members, Gillenwater says even many long-time Bigfork residents were unaware of their town’s past.

“We saw that a lot of the history was going away and the community was losing that,” Gillenwater said. “There was really no place in the community that was documenting that history, so our mission was to ensure the collection and preservation in that digital form of all these stories, documents and artifacts.”

In the coming weeks, the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center (BACC) is gradually launching the Bigfork History Project through an online exhibit on the Bigfork History Network website, to be paired with an interactive exhibit once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Archives and documentary collaborations with Swan River School and Bigfork High School will be included.

The exhibit has roots in a full-length documentary that Gillenwater, Denny Kellogg and other community members launched in 2017.

“When we were producing the documentary, we knew at the time that we were going to collect a lot of historic content and information as we interviewed people,” Gillenwater said. “(We) had over 50 hours of video interviews and nearly 1,000 photos that were collected.”

The documentary includes interviews with Bigfork’s senior community members, geology professors from the University of Montana and other experts.

BACC Executive Director Laura Hodge says the exhibition called “Bigfork Stories: Where History Comes Alive,” sponsored by the Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork, was scheduled to open on Friday, March 13, but she was forced to cancel it the day before. Hodge says the center shifted gears to bring the exhibit to a digital format but still plans to run the in-person exhibition in Bigfork once restrictions are lifted. The exhibition will have an interactive touch screen where people can access photos and videos along with printed photos on the BACC’s walls.

“We want people to understand it’s not just to look at,” Hodge said. “It’s an interactive exhibit and we want people to touch it and get engaged … We want to be engaging and we want to make connections.”

In collaboration with the Swan River School in Bigfork, which was founded in 1893 before Bigfork’s township was formed in 1902, fifth-graders from Shelly Emslie’s class created short documentaries related to the school, featuring former students from the 1940s.

Bigfork High School senior Scout Jessop also collaborated to create her senior project of oral history interviews. She conducted interviews with residents at the Lake View Care Center, which she had to shift to phone interviews amid the pandemic. Gillenwater says she’s currently editing the project, which will be launched on the Bigfork History Network website in the coming weeks.

For now, Gillenwater and Hodge will gradually add more content to the Bigfork History Network’s website while encouraging people to attend the exhibition at the BACC once its doors reopen.

“We felt it was a pivotal point … to help people experience this community as not just a resort town but as a home town and to capture that element of the community that so many people didn’t know about,” Gillenwater said. “And it makes their lives richer to know about that.”

To view the Bigfork History Network, visit www.bigforkhistorynetwork.org.