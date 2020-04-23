Body Found South of Townsend, Had Been There 5 months

TOWNSEND) — A body was found along U.S. Highway 287 south of Townsend last week, Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said Thursday.

An autopsy was completed Monday and the male victim has been identified. Meehan said he would release the name of the deceased after his family members are notified. He did not say how the man died.

The death is the subject of an active, multi-agency investigation, Meehan said. The body, which was found last Friday morning, had been there for about five months, he said.