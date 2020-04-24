Bruce Tutvedt for Economic Recovery

As Montanans adapt to modified daily routines, the COVID-19 pandemic is justifiably front and center today. However, the immediate crisis will end, and we need to start thinking about how we rebuild our economy in the aftermath.

Bruce Tutvedt has served as lead sponsor or voted in support of access to affordable health care, commonsense legal reform, reductions in workers’ compensation premiums, and responsible natural resource development.

Having the right people, for the right office, at the right time is essential to convert good ideas into tangible economic growth. As business owners, we embrace this reality and urge other employers and employees to make their voices heard in the election process.

We need Bruce’s pragmatic leadership in Helena – a leader who will work relentlessly to achieve economic recovery and return our Montana communities to prosperity. Bruce Tutvedt has demonstrated the political courage to prioritize constituents before caucus, and you can expect him to put the Flathead Valley first when we send him back to the Legislature in 2021.

Please join us in supporting Bruce Tutvedt for House District 5.

Mike and Pam Mower

Kalispell