I Saw a Mountain Lion

6:24 a.m. A car drove into a ditch.

7:17 a.m. A man whose vehicle was recently stolen called to ask if there was anything new on that case. There wasn’t.

7:36 a.m. A man in a big truck was driving like a jerk.

8:09 a.m. A local man reported that he found a wallet.

8:58 a.m. Someone was apparently living at Applebee’s.

9:15 a.m. A whole bunch of tools were stolen.

9:17 a.m. A Bigfork man shoots his guns at all hours of the night and the neighbors are frankly sick and tired of it.

10:38 a.m. Someone allegedly started a fire.

10:57 a.m. A local man tried to call the Flathead County “Water Board” because he wasn’t getting any water out of his faucets. It’s unclear if someone turned off his water or if he has a major plumbing problem.

11:37 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that her sister threw a glass bowl at her head.

12:53 p.m. Three people were screaming at each other at an Evergreen business.

4:17 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called upset because his neighbor’s dog was hanging out in his front yard again.

5:40 p.m. Someone called the cops because there was a large group of kids playing Frisbee. The kids were asked to move along.

6:09 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported that their neighbor’s mail was piling up. The resident was worried that the person wasn’t OK but upon further investigation it appeared that they just weren’t home.

6:18 p.m. Two yellow Labs were on the loose in Kalispell.

6:48 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his neighbor’s burn pile got out of control.

7:13 p.m. A man reported that someone broke into his shed.

7:14 p.m. Some people were once again living in the historic bus down at the Whitefish train depot.

8:25 p.m. Someone pulled up to an Evergreen home that wasn’t theirs and just started loading stuff up.

9:43 p.m. Some people were hanging out in an area park after dark. They were reminded that the park was closed and moved along.

10:50 p.m. A tow truck driver called 911 because he saw a mountain lion run out in front of him while he was driving and he just had to tell someone.