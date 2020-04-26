Give Credit Where Due

Thanks to Gov. Steve Bullock’s prompt, measured and proactive actions to address COVID-19, Montana has one of the lowest confirmed infection and mortality rates in the nation. His decisiveness, based on expert public health advice, came during the early days of this pandemic when messages from the federal government were changing by the hour and were often confusing and contradictory.

We’ve all been challenged by stay-at-home orders, business and school closures, social distancing recommendations and fear of the unknown. But we should all be please as Montanans that our efforts are paying off. We still have a long way to go to beat this virus, so as we look to reopen our communities, we must be diligent in heeding social distancing and other prevention recommendations to avoid any rebound of this invisible enemy.

There will be plenty of time for Monday morning quarterbacks in a few months, but for now, let’s give credit where credit is due. Thanks Steve!

Kip Smith

Kalispell