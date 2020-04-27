Podcast: Local COVID-19 Update for April 27

The Flathead Beacon is producing a podcast every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to recap news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to news@flatheadbeacon.com.

This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts/Google Play Music and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Search “Flathead Beacon” to find us and subscribe for the latest episodes.

On today’s episode: The state of Montana is slowly reopening and today retail shops and businesses like salons, spas and tattoo parlors welcomed their first customers in weeks. Bars and restaurants will open next week and schools could open on May 7 but it appeared most if not all Northwest Montana districts would instead extend remote learning through the remainder of the academic year.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons. By Attribution 3.0 License