I’d like to take this opportunity to urge you to support conservative Republican Elliot Adams for county commissioner in the upcoming primary election. We need Adams to protect property rights, public safety and oppose new taxes in Flathead County. Adams is a hard worker and if you believe in property rights, public safety and no new taxes, I urge you to join me in voting for Elliot Adams for Flathead County commissioner in the upcoming primary election.

Jeff H. Larsen

Lakeside