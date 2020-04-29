Night Vision Googles

12:15 a.m. Someone called 911 because their elderly neighbor left their walker on their porch.

1:15 a.m. Someone working at Weyerhaeuser pocket dialed 911. There was no emergency.

1:29 a.m. A Kalispell man drunkenly drove through a backyard fence and over a fire pit before parking and walking into the house. The owner of the house was pretty upset.

2:49 a.m. A man stole some beer in Kalispell.

3:43 a.m. Someone was walking around his neighborhood with night vision goggles.

4:27 a.m. A man was screaming at traffic.

5:17a.m. A Columbia Falls woman called 911 because a grizzly bear broke into her pigpen and was eating all of her pig feed. The woman said she was watching this happen from inside her house.

7:01 a.m. Another Columbia Falls resident was also having problems with some bears. These bears were going through trashcans looking for snacks.

8:27 a.m. Someone called 911 to report that “the crazy lady has taken off.”

8:47 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because there was a drone above his house.

8:57 a.m. A man driving around town called 911 because he saw a bumper on the side of the road. He figured someone should know about it.

9:12 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because she saw her son — who can’t drive a car — driving a car down the street.

9:34 a.m. A Kalispell resident called to complain that there was a new boat and trailer on their property.

9:43 a.m. A man who was bitten by a dog was refusing treatment from first responders even though they were pretty sure the guy needed some medical attention.

10:42 a.m. A Hungry Horse man said he’s pretty sure he just saw a mobile meth lab go by.