Buying Toilet Paper in 2020

12:13 a.m. Someone reported seeing a creepy white van in a parking lot.

6:29 a.m. A dead deer was found in the middle of the road.

7:09 a.m. A man trying to buy toilet paper got punched.

7:10 a.m. A man called 911 because he saw some vulgar writing on a wall.

7:52 a.m. A Hungry Horse woman was “going through some emotions” but otherwise she was fine.

8:46 a.m. Someone called 911 to report that there was a man swerving all over the road. Upon further investigation the man was just trying to avoid hitting potholes.

9:58 a.m. Some checks were stolen in Somers.

10:32 a.m. A man called to report that his son in Alabama was threatening people on the internet.

11:35 a.m. A Marion man called 911 to report that his dog had bitten him and someone needed to take the animal off his hands.

2:07 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 to report that she had a friend watch her dog for a few weeks but now she won’t give the animal back.

2:49 p.m. A storage unit was broken into.

2:53 p.m. A whole bunch of glass blowing equipment was stolen.

3:52 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone was trying to break into his house. After trying the front door, the would-be intruder tried the window.

5:47 p.m. Someone called 911 and said “help! No one could figure out what they needed help with.

6:08 p.m. A Columbia Falls man said that he got an aggressive email from a neighbor.

6:22 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone was driving much too fast.

6:26 p.m. A Martin City man called authorities because he’s pretty certain the bike he’s about to buy is stolen.

8:12 p.m. There was a big angry bull standing in the middle of the road.

8:47 p.m. Someone called to report that there’s a lamp post that’s about to fall over.

10:14 p.m. Someone called and reported that “the drug house is at it again.”

11:40 p.m. Someone broke into a school in Marion.