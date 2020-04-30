Support Dunn for House District 9

The people of Evergreen, House District 9, have a great representative in David Dunn. I watched Dunn closely last session when he was a freshman legislator. I saw him very engaged in the legislative process. He was quick to listen to all sides of a debate on a bill, and when he talked it was insightful. Dunn does not talk incessantly like some legislators do; much to the embarrassment of their constituents. He served on the Judiciary Committee and the Human Services Committee always solidly representing the HD 9 values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. HB 373 “Revising Insurance Producer Affiliation Regulatory Requirements” was sponsored by Dunn and passed unanimously; a feat that few freshmen achieve.

The voters of HD 9 should be proud of the job David did last session. Montana needs more legislators like him. Vote David Dunn in the June primary election for continued positive representation.

Sen. Keith Regier

Kalispell