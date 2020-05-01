Creepy Paper Guy

12:07 p.m. Someone reported seeing a grassfire.

12:31 p.m. Two dogs were fighting with each other.

12:47 p.m. A local man called to report that there was an RV illegally parked in his neighborhood for the better part of a month.

1:09 p.m. Two 18-wheelers were swerving through town.

1:56 p.m. Someone accidentally sent some “racy” photos to all their friends.

2:23 p.m. A woman called to complain that her neighbor lets his dog run wherever it wants.

2:23 p.m. A Hungry Horse man said his new neighbor isn’t setting up her utilities like she should and has instead just starting running power cords over to his house.

2:49 p.m. Two people were screaming at each other in an Evergreen trailer park.

3:16 p.m. A Kalispell man was worried about his neighbor who he hasn’t seen for a few weeks.

4:16 p.m. A Somers resident called police because there were a bunch of cars parked near the beach and they thought the people there were not practicing good social distancing.

4:53 p.m. Members of a Kalispell family was screaming at each other in their front lawn.

4:57 p.m. A Kalispell dog chased a child on a bike who then crashed.

6 p.m. Something strange was going on down at the post office.

6:22 p.m. Someone accidentally called 911. When the call went through the dispatcher could hear someone screaming “I didn’t meant to!”

7:07 p.m. Two more dogs got into a fight.

7:49 p.m. A bunch of roommates got into a fight.

8:13 p.m. A photographer called the cops to let them know he was taking some photos down by the river. He wanted them to know just in case someone called the cops on him being suspicious.

8:41 p.m. The photographer called back to let him know he had found some drug needles.

10:15 p.m. Two deer were on the side of the road. One had been hit by a car and the other one was fine.

11:13 p.m. Some local youths were running around a Kalispell neighborhood banging on signs.

11:26 p.m. Someone reported seeing a suspicious man in a Kalispell neighborhood. Turns out the man was just delivering newspapers.