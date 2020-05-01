Podcast: Local COVID-19 Update for May 1

The Flathead Beacon is producing a podcast every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to recap news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to news@flatheadbeacon.com.

This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts/Google Play Music and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Search “Flathead Beacon” to find us and subscribe for the latest episodes.

On today’s episode: It’s been nearly two weeks since more than four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Montana on a single day as no new cases were added to the state’s total on Friday.

This episode is the final regular update on COVID-19 but stay subscribed to the Flathead Beacon podcast feed for new audio stories from the Flathead Beacon. Or check out Project 7, our mini-series on Kalispell militia leader David Burgert.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons. By Attribution 3.0 License