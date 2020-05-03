Brockman an Independent-Minded Leader

Flathead County residents have an important decision to make this year regarding who represents us on the Flathead County Commission. I strongly urge you to vote for Tony Brockman for county commissioner.

The county commissioners oversee way more than just zoning. They oversee the county budget, appointments to boards operated by the county, the jail and sheriff’s department, the health department, property rights within the Flathead, and they maintain relationships and partnerships within the county. This isn’t a job that you want just anyone filling.

Tony has been serving the Flathead Valley and our state since 2004 within a wide variety of organizations. His volunteer resume is both lengthy and diverse which demonstrates a longstanding commitment to service. He is thoughtful, intelligent, not afraid to listen to a wide variety of viewpoints, and he truly cares about the future of the Flathead. If he isn’t thoroughly educated about an issue, you can rest assured that he is going to be doing research before making a decision. The Flathead Valley needs independent-minded leaders who will make informed decisions not based on opinion or blind alliance, but on the facts. Vote Brockman for county commissioner this primary!

Laurel Ekern

Kalispell