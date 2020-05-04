Garner Committed to the Flathead

I am happy to see my friend Frank Garner running to serve in House District 7 again. I know these next few years are going to be full of challenges and I want people with real-life experience likes his making the hard decisions that are coming our way.

Frank has a long history of service to Kalispell. He didn’t just start because there’s an election. I’ve served with him in Lions and I know he served many years with Rotary, Big Brothers and Sisters, the Flathead Valley Community College Foundation and coaching kids’ sports teams. I’ve seen Frank working to help our veterans and those that don’t know where their next meal is coming from and I have seen his commitment to help those less fortunate in everything he does.

I’m also grateful for his decades of experience in law enforcement and crisis management. I know he’s seen a lot of tough situations and I’m glad he’s willing to use that experience to represent our community again. I also know I can count on him to put us first and to keep fighting against those out-of-town agitators who keep trying to control our business.

Thanks Frank for your service and for putting us first again.

Sabrina Wisher-DeWitt

Kalispell