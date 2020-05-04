Kalispell Regional Healthcare Continues Gradually Reintroducing Services

On May 4, Kalispell Regional Healthcare started the second phase of its plan to gradually reintroduce services, including some operative and interventional procedures, while continuing to protect the health and safety of patients and employees.

The first phase of KRH’s service reintroduction plan began on April 27, in which the hospital system started bringing some patients into clinic settings and performing some diagnostic testing such as CT or MRI, while meeting patients in clinics in preparation for upcoming procedures.

Beginning this week, the second phase will increase the hospital’s “ability to care for the patients who have patiently waited for resources to become available again.”

“While we will introduce some operative and interventional procedures as well, we expect the majority of the initial cases to be outpatient in nature, but we will need to take care of some patients who require inpatient care as well,” KRH said in a statement.

KRH said its “measured approach” will gradually reintroduce services at various locations on various days. Patients should contact their providers’ offices with any questions. The hospital system will evaluate daily operational needs as it phases in services and will “initiate return-to-work for furloughed employees as appropriate.”

“We will continue to evaluate daily and initiate subsequent phases of our re-introduction plan as appropriate,” KRH stated, adding that it will be “prepared to scale back again, if necessary, should there be a rise in cases or a change in the pandemic status.”

The hospital said patients will be contacted by their providers’ offices to reschedule postponed appointments, and it reminded community members to continue practicing best safety and hygiene measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

KRH is continuing safety practices that have been ongoing through the public-health crisis, including: encouraged use of telehealth in lieu of in-person office visits when possible, especially for vulnerable patients; visitor restrictions at all facilities; screening for all employees, patients and essential visitors; masking of all staff, patients and visitors; appropriate use of PPE; separating patients with known or suspected COVID-19 in designated areas to reduce the risk of exposure; social distancing within facilities; and ensuring thorough cleaning and disinfection of all spaces and equipment and practicing hand hygiene.

“Keeping our patients and employees safe has been our primary focus, especially during this pandemic,” KRH said. “While many of our services have been closed, we have prepared a thoughtful service re-introduction plan to safely begin opening some needed services. We have diligently followed guidance from the government and public health officials during this pandemic and the process for re-starting clinical services is no exception.”

For more COVID-19 information and updates, visit krh.org/COVID-19.