Under the Big Sky Music Festival Postponed to 2021

The second annual Under the Big Sky Music and Arts Festival has been rescheduled for July 17-18, 2021 due to COVID-19, officials announced via Facebook on Tuesday, May 5.
Most of the artists planned for the original 2020 event this summer will perform next year, with more artists to be announced soon.
“We held out as long as we could before making a final call,” officials said in the Facebook post. “But even with the most current projections, we don’t see a way forward that would allow for large gatherings or enable us to produce a festival.”
Tickets already purchased for the 2020 event will be honored next year with a special Friday opening night concert for the fans who kept their tickets, or tickets can be refunded by request by June 1, 2020 at underthebigskyfest.com/refunds.
