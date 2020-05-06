Real Estate Market Trends

Drilling into Kalispell single-family home sales these past four months (sold prices $150,000 to $550,000), we see that more homes built since 2015 sold in the greatest quantity (blue bars, left range). Homes built during the most recent decade, and also those built from 1915-1919 and 1995-1999, were near the top of median dollars per square foot (green line, right range).

The orange line (right range, median days from listing to contract (DTC)) shows that 1925 through 1939 vintages were snapped up fast (within a week), as were 1970 and 2010 ranges. Only about 1/3 of the ranges had a median DTC over two months. The 1950 and 1965 ranges were longest on market, but still under six months. You can get something for $100/square foot in Kalispell, but most are bringing around $150/square foot — and the latest are now cresting $200/square foot.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.