2:06 a.m. A Bigfork woman reported that there was a grizzly bear in her lawn.

2:07 a.m. Another local resident reported hearing a beeping noise, somewhere in the distance.

2:29 a.m. Someone was screaming on Shady Glen Drive.

2:37 a.m. A Marion man “lost his temper” and was screaming at his neighbor.

3:46 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because there were a whole bunch of kids on the loose in her neighborhood. She thinks they belong to her neighbors who do a lousy job of parenting.

8:31 a.m. A new Flathead County resident called 911 to let them know that they just purchased a home at the address he was calling from. The man said he was aware that the people who lived there before caused a lot of problems for the neighbors and police but he just wanted to assure them that “I’m not crazy.”

8:52 a.m. A Kalispell man said he got a letter from the post office informing him that they had found all of his stolen mail. He didn’t even realize it had gone missing.

8:54 a.m. A phone was stolen.

9:29 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that she was scammed when trying to purchase some dogs.

9:52 a.m. A sketchy van was reported in the parking lot of the Blue and White Motel.

10:15 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that there was an abandoned motorhome on his property for three months.

11:48 a.m. Some weird stuff was going down at the local storage units.

12:33 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his old landlord was refusing to let him get all the stuff he left behind.

1:15 p.m. A Kalispell man said he hadn’t talked to his daughter in 11 days and he was getting worried about her welfare. Turns out she was fine.

1:49 p.m. A stray cat bit a man.

2:02 p.m. Two men were spinning brodies on motorcycles in Kalispell and knocking down signs.

2:03 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 to report that her mail had been stolen and she thinks it’s the same person who stole her tires recently.

2:19 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her neighbor’s burn pile got out of control and it singed some of her grass. She’s worried that next time something more valuable will burn, like her home.

2:32 p.m. A Kalispell man walking to the gas station stopped to kick his misbehaving dog.

3:38 p.m. A truck drove into a mailbox.

3:39 p.m. A man was dumping leaves on his neighbor’s property.

3:40 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his young daughter sneaked out of the house, took his car without permission and then totaled it.

3:41 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone tried to open up a bank account in his name in Florida.

4:27 p.m. A group of people in Evergreen was searching for drugs.

4:36 p.m. A Labradoodle was on the run.

5:13 p.m. Some people were doing target practice on the side of a road. Someone thought that was pretty dangerous.

5:35 p.m. A dog attacked some chickens.

6:51 p.m. Someone reported that a man was sitting in his truck shooting stuff out the window.

8:06 p.m. Four people got into a fistfight in Whitefish.

10 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that she kicked her son out but she’s worried he has no place to stay so she was curious if police could take him.

11:53 p.m. A local woman was concerned about some ongoing activity at the neighborhood drug house.