Support Knudsen for Attorney General

My No. 1 priority as county commissioner is the interests and priorities of the people of the Flathead, and for that reason, I’m throwing my hat in the ring for Austin Knudsen for Montana attorney general. Austin’s conservative record in the Legislature speaks for itself, but I can also speak to it personally. Austin and I served as legislators together for eight years. Austin and I came from opposite ends of our state, but we had a lot of the same priorities – rein in Gov. Steve Bullock’s spending and big-government programs, protect Second Amendment rights, and defend private property, to name a few.

When Austin sets his mind to something, I know it’s going to get done. So when he says he’s going to tackle the violent crime problem caused by meth and other drug crimes, I believe him. I’ve followed Austin’s time as county attorney and how he’s aggressively ramped-up prosecution to get criminals behind bars in Roosevelt County. That’s not all an attorney general does, but it’s something that’s sorely needed. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Austin Knudsen for Montana attorney general.

Randy Brodehl

Flathead County Commissioner

Kalispell