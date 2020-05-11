What Steady Leadership Looks Like

As a nurse in Kalispell, I want to say thank you to Gov. Steve Bullock for his swift action confronting the COVID-19 pandemic. While hot spots sprung up around the country and many politicians sat on their hands, Bullock demonstrated what strong, steady leadership looks like.

The governor did what was necessary to protect Montanans and flatten the curve in the state. This made it possible for Montana’s doctors and nurses to properly treat patients who did contract the virus.

Though we have seen successes in Montana, like having the lowest rate of hospitalizations per person in the country, the hardest part of our new normal is still ahead.

As the stay-at-home order lifts, everyone must continue to follow the guidelines laid out in the next phase of this. Continue to social distance, always wear protective gear in public, and work from home if possible.

We are by no means out of the woods yet, and I know we will get through this next phase, just as we did the first one – by listening to our leaders, acting responsibly, and taking care of our neighbors.

Tara Lee

Kalispell