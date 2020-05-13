Real Estate Market Trends

Peeking into Whitefish single-family home sales these past four months (sold prices $200,000 to $700,000), we see that homes built since 1980 sold in the greatest quantity (blue bars, left range). Only two homes built during the ‘40s and ‘50s were sold, but they pegged the median dollars per square foot at $300 (green line, right range)! All of the rest of the ranges had median cost per square foot between $220 and $240. The 10 or so ‘80s and ‘90s vintage sold homes went under contract within a week (orange line,median days from listing to contract, right range), while three of the ranges took between 80 and 125 days.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.