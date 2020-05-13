While serving on the school board and working in the past legislatures on various education issues, Bruce Tutvedt and I did not always see eye to eye. But over the years I have come to respect his perspective. He grasps complicated the complicated picture, but his decisions will always be based on what is good for the whole state.

He is an ethical, and straightforward candidate and he listens. We can use more like him in the state legislature. Voting for Bruce will be a vote for stability and growth for Montana.

Mary Ruby

Kalispell