Whitefish’s Voisin Named Freeskiing Athlete of the Year

Whitefish native Maggie Voisin was named U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Freeskiing Athlete of the Year on May 12, capping a 2019-20 season that included three X Games medals and five consecutive podium finishes.

Voisin, a two-time Olympian who finished fourth in women’s slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Games, has twice come back from major injuries in her young career, and she returned from knee surgery in 2019 to put together one of her most impressive seasons to date. The 21-year-old won an X Games gold medal in ski slopestyle on March 8 in Norway and won a silver medal in big air at the same competition. She also scored an X Games bronze is Aspen, Colorado in January and now has seven career X Games medals to her name, including two golds.

In a press release, U.S. Ski and Snowboard praised Voisin for her “strength and determination” and added that “Voisin’s positivity and encouragement has positioned her as a team leader.”

“I can’t thank the U.S. Ski and Snowboard community enough for this award,” Voisin wrote. “I don’t know what my life would look like without skiing and it’s truly hard to express the kind of love and excitement it gives me every day. To keep it simple, I absolutely love what I do and am so grateful for the support and love to all the people who helped me along the way.”