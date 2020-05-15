Podcast: Weekly News Roundup for May 15

Get caught up on the week’s biggest stories in just five minutes in this week’s Flathead Beacon podcast.

On this episode, there is a bit of good news as gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters and museums are now permitted to reopen, and unemployment claims dropped for a second straight week. Later, Jared Allen Parsons is sentenced to 17 years in prison, with 10 of those years suspended, after he drove drunk and crashed into an Evergreen home last April, killing a 15-year-old girl who slept inside.

