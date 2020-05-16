Support Putnam for House District 9

As business and property owners in Evergreen, we watch kids five days a week navigate a dangerous obstacle course in order to get to and from school. We’re happy to provide our business parking lot to our Evergreen kids in order for them to safely avoid the busy highway and make it to school and home again, in one piece. If ever the Evergreen community needed an advocate for its kids, it’s now.

Evergreen and North Kalispell deserve effective and meaningful representation in Helena. For too long, this district has been short-changed in the Montana Legislature, and the good folks of Evergreen and North Kalispell (House District 9) have the opportunity to change that. It’s time to retire the do-nothing, ineffective legislators of the past and elect fourth-generation Montanan Brian Putnam.

Brian is uniquely connected to the Evergreen and North Kalispell community through his life and work at NOMAD. Brian works with a team that creates mobile command centers including a mobile treatment center for Kalispell Regional Medical Center, and the mobile medical unit for Clear Choice Clinic.

The Evergreen community deserves safe paths to school. Montana deserves adequate mental health funding and continued small business legislation that allows our employers to thrive and keep providing jobs. These are Brian Putnam’s goals and we’re confident Brian’s work ethic will deliver in Helena.

Evergreen and North Kalispell deserve a legislator that works as hard as its residents. Brian Putnam is one of us – hard working, level-headed and a believer in the common sense approach to problem solving. He’ll bring those qualities with him to Helena.

Please join us in supporting Republican Brian Putnam for House District 9.

Mickey and Charles Lapp

Kalispell