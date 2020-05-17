Re-elect Derek Skees in HD 11

I have served with Derek Skees in the Montana House of Representatives since 2017. As Speaker of the House in 2019 I chose Derek to serve as the vice-chair of the Ethics and Energy Committees and also as chair of our very important Rules Committee.

In the upcoming 2021 legislative session Montana will be faced with uncertain times due to the COVID-19 fallout along with a new governor. With term limits it is very important that we send good quality members of the Montana House back to Helena who have the knowledge and leadership skills to get us through these uncertain times facing our state.

As Speaker of the House I could always count on Representative Skees to provide counsel along with following his oath of office in upholding the U.S. and Montana constitutions.

I would strongly recommend that you re-elect Derek Skees to HD 11.

Rep. Greg Hertz

R-Polson