Brockman Has Long Record of Serving Community

For nearly two decades we have known Tony Brockman to be intelligent, kind, and thoughtful. Ever since he worked at the Conrad Mansion as a teen, Tony has a long record of service to our community.

He’s a part of Kalispell’s transformational Core and Rail Redevelopment Project as a member of the Flathead County Economic Development Authority, a trustee for the Evergreen Rural Fire District, and a member of the Sheriff Brian Heino’s Citizens’ Advisory Board. Tony wears his passion for and knowledge of our community on his sleeve, and he’ll focus on our community’s best interests as our next county commissioner, rather than his own.

Tony’s focus on our economy, growth, and increasing communication between the commissioner’s office and Flathead residents is the correct one considering the changes our community is experiencing. As county commissioner, we have no doubt Tony will take a measured approach to governing. He’ll bring people along, invite the public in, and fight for the little guys throughout our county.

Flathead County residents have an important choice to make this year when it comes to who our next county commissioner will be. Please join us in voting for Tony Brockman for county commissioner this Primary Election.

Everitt and Nikki Sliter

Kalispell