Body of Man Missing Since July 2019 Found in Boulder River

BILLINGS — The remains of a fisherman who was swept down the Boulder River last July have been found, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said.

A person walking along the Main Boulder River on early Saturday afternoon spotted the remains, Ronneberg said.

The family of Bradford Meadows of Billings, has been notified, he said.

Meadows, 50, had been fishing near the Fourmile Campground about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Big Timber on July 24, 2019 when he was swept downstream, The Billings Gazette reported.

Search and rescue crews including divers, dogs and a drone unsuccessfully searched for Meadows for more than a week. The search was suspended in early August. His remains were found within the original search area, Ronneberg said.